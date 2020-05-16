Rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on birthday





The ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 32nd birthday and his Bollywood pals took to their social media handle to wish the actor. From Katrina Kaif to Taapsee Paanu, stars took to their social media account to wish the ‘Raazi’ actor on his special day.

Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal wished him in an interesting way. She lifted the famous dialogue from Uri, “May the josh always be high. Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Vicky’s Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt also wished him, “Happy birthday my extremely talented friend. Hope you have the most lovely day,” she wrote with a picture of the two.

Taapsee Pannu also wished Vicky Kaushal as the actor rings 32rd birthday today, “Happy Birthday mere neele kukkad! Stay the boring black n white you are. Always,” she wrote along with the picture.

Kiara Advani also send best wishes to him on his birthday. ‘Raazi’ director Meghna Gulzar posted a picture of herself sitting with Vicky and having a chat. “Muskurate raho, haste raho, Happy Birthday,” she wrote in the caption.