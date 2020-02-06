Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani visit Karan Johar's house





Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was spotted in their respective cars arriving at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress was dressed in casual. She was dressed in white tee with open hair and clicked busy with her phone. Sid, too was dressed in a comfy causal outfit. He sported a blue gingham print shirt.

The occasion is definitely Karan Johar’s twins’ third birthday. Karan’s twins, Yash and Roohi turned 3 and the doting father threw a grand bash. His party continued with his close buddies at his residence and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are part of it.

Recently, the lovebirds also attended the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The two even welcomed New Year together but both Sidharth and Kiara refuted dating rumours.

On the professional front, the duo will be seen together on-screen for the first time in the upcoming movie ‘Shershaah’. Kiara will be playing Sidharth’s wife in ‘Shershaah’ helmed by Vishnuvardhan ‘Shershaah’ is a biopic based on the life of late Indian Army office, Captain Vikram Batra.





