Rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on birthday





Katrina Kaif turned 37 on July 17th 2020 and her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vicky Kausal wished her by sharing a happy picture of the actress.

Vicky and Katrina’s dating rumour was doing the round on net for quite sometime but the couple never came out open about their relationship. Without confirming anything, the ‘Uri’ actor said that the dating rumour with Katrina is a “beautiful feeling”.

“There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” Vicky told Mid-Day in an interview.

The actor said that he is not comfortable in sharing his personal life.“I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, to which he replied, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Recently addressing the dating rumours in an interview, news agency IANS quoted Vicky Kaushal as saying. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."