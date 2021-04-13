Rumoured boyfriend Arslan Soni drops ‘Devil’ emoji on Suzanne’s post





Suzanne Khan and Arslan Soni exchange of comments are flowing fast with every passing day. On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife shared a morning picture in which she donned a ‘Angel’ sweatshirt and proper make-up look and captioned it, "We are all in the same game, Just different levels, Dealing with the same Hell, Just different devils, #WearYourAngel #BeBrave #strengthcureseverything #2021."

Her posts received several comments and the one which caught the attention is of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni. Arsla dropped a devil emoji in the comments section of the 42-year-old interior designer’s post.

Recently, Arslan Goni gave us a glimpse of his new show, ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun’. He shared a video on Instagram and his rumoured girlfriend is fascinated with the show.

Goni captioned the video, “LALA Scene yeh hai ki Lala ke dhandhe, aur uske bande is not someone you can mess with! In short, apna Lala definitely knows the difference between a shana and a dedh shana... Miliye Lala aur uske gang se, jald hi!”

Suzanne dropped heart and applause emoticons. It seems she is highly impressed with Goni’s onscreen character Lala.

Though nothing is clear, Suzanne and Arslan are said to be thick friends and shares special bond.