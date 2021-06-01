Rumoured beau Arslan Goni reacts to Suzanne being vaccinated





Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan received second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. She shared the video of her getting vaccinated by a health worker and captioned it, "Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people." She added: "I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged."

Arslan Goni, who is rumoured to be dating Suzanne dropped clapping emojis in the comments section of her post. Meanwhile, TV producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Lovely."

In a separate Instagram post, the interior decorated shared a group picture of The Charcoal Project team after getting the first dose of vaccine. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Team charcoal project... vaccinated (1 st jab.) #charcoalgladiators #loveyourself #enjoywhatyoudo #workprayslay. We all can survive with a little help from our angels."

Suzanne and Arslan are rumoured to be dating but there is no any official confirmation. The source was quoted as saying, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It’s evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly.”

Suzanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are childhood buddies and they got married in 2000. After 14 years, the couple legally separated in 2014. But they maintained a cordial relationship and playing the role of a doting parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.