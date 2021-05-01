Rubina Dilaik tests positive for Covid-19





Television actress Rubina Dilaik has been tested positive for Covid-19. The ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner has shared the news on her social media handle. Rubina has quarantined herself for 17 days.

The ‘Choti Bahu’ actress wrote, “I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested.”

Her industry friends wished her speedy recovery. “Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi”, wrote Aly Goni. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Have a speedy recovery. Please take care”. Rahul Mahajan said, “Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery” and Drashti Dhami commented, "Take care."

Here’s wishing Rubina Dilaik a speedy recovery!