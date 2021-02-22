Rubina Dilaik lifts ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner trophy





On Sunday night, television actress Rubina Dilaik has been declared as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. The ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a prize money of Rs 36 lakh. Rubina Dilaik defeated Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli to emerge as a winner.

After winning, the actress shared a video on her Instagram account to thank her fans for all the love and support.

She captioned the video, "Thank you abundantly”. She thanked her fans, makers and the channel and also the host and superstar Salman Khan.

"Thank you so much, I am out with my beautiful third eye. It is because of your love and support that I've become the winner of Bigg Boss 14. I have so much to share with you with all. This is a special mention for all those who have believed in me and showered so much of love”, she added.

Further, she said, "I don't have words to express how happy I am. I really really thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for being there for me at every given point of time. I am out after 143 days and now also I am thinking whether it is a dream or reality. You all have turned my dreams into reality. Thank you so much, You are the best! And again I would say that I am a fan of my fans. And this is for all my ardent followers for giving me strength to turn my dreams into reality."

She concluded by saying, "Now I will be back on my social media as this was just a quick live to thank each one of you for your wonderful support. I am short of words to tell you that how important you people are for me."

Rubina Dilaik received a grand welcome at home.