Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla heading for divorce





Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are on the verge of separation. The ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actor made this stunning revelation of

She said: “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).” Saying this, she bursts into tears.

After three years of courtship, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla in 2018. The couple exchanged varmala in a beautifully decorated mandap. The mandap was decorated with flowers.

The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. As they exchanged varmala, family and friends cheered for them.

Hussein Kuwajerwala, his wife Tina, Srishty Rode, Karan V Grover attended the wedding.