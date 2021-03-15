RRR: SS Rajamouli unveils first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita





On Alia Bhatt’s 28th birthday, director SS Rajamouli treated Alia’s fans with the first look of the actress as Sita. Alia Bhatt is playing Sita in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR.

In the poster, the actress was dressed in a green saree and looking away from the camera. Diyas are lit up on her sides. She styled her hair in long braid donned minimal make-up. she spots nose ring, bindi and simple jewelry. Alia Bhatt looks stunning.

Sharing the post, the ‘Raazi’ actress simply wrote the name of her character in the film, Sita with black heart emoji and added the hashtag #RRR.

Director SS Rajamouli shared the look with the caption, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :).”

RRR makes Alia Bhatt’s Telugu debut also co-starring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film is set the 1920. It is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

The periodic drama is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.