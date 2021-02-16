‘Roohi’ Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns witch, Rajkummar Rao gets quirky





The trailer of ‘Roohi’ was released today and it starred Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. ‘Roohi’ is a horror flick and Janhvi can be seen doing all nuisance of a witch, makes strange faces, breaks things, twist her neck 360 degrees, and her feet are turned backwards etc. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, who play Veer and Raj adds fun into this intense, ghostly story.

Janhvi (Roohi) plays a witch, who abducts brides during their honeymoon. In village, Rajkummar and Varun gets the task of saving the new brides from Roohi.

Roohi will get salvation only if she is married off to a man. It will be interesting to see whether Veer and Raj will able to save Roohi.

The scenes are loaded with great VFX and spooky soundtrack.

This horror-comedy is being directed by Hardik Mehta, who has helmed ‘Kaamyaab’ in 2018, and co-written ‘Trapped’ (2016).