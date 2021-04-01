Rohit Shetty gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine





Filmmaker Rohit Shetty gets the first shot of covid vaccine. Sharing a picture of his taking the shot, Rohit wrote, "Action and Stunts are for movies don’t try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today”.

He further thanked the hospital staff for their cooperation. "Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised," he added. The 'Chennai Express' director was dressed in black shirt and black cap.

Apart from Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Johnny Lever, Satish Shah were among others to get vaccinated.