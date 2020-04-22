Rohit Shetty facilitates 8 hotels for Covid-19 warriors





Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police on Twitter, thanking the filmmaker for his gesture.

"#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.

"We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe," read the tweet from Mumbai Police.

Apart from Rohit Shetty, Sachiin Joshi has offered his hotel to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to convert it to quarantine facility for the COVID-19 positive patients coming from abroad. The actor is currently in Dubai but he makes sure that he can do his bit to help the infected people.

Actor Sonu Sood in this hard time has supported his country by offering his Mumbai hotel to doctors and medical staff who are treating Covid-19 patients.

Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also offered their 4-storey Bandra office to BMC to convert it to quarantine center.