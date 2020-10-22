Rohanpreet Singh shares cute video with soon-to-be wife Neha Kakkar





Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar are going to tie the knot on October 24th and the couple had a fun-filled roka ceremony recently which was attended by close ones only. Now, Neha and Rohanpreet shared a lovey-dovey video of them in which they can be seen cuddling each other.

In the video, the future married couple are dressed in a black casual outfit and singing and enacting on the tunes of their recently released song, Nehu Da Vyah. Rohanpreet captioned the clip, "Aapki Smile Duniya Mein Sabse Best Hai Nehu @nehakakkar #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt" while Neha too shared a similar video where she wrote, "Kehta Tu Hi Chahiye Mujhe @rohanpreetsingh #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt".

Neha Kakkar shared video of their Roka ceremony, Rohan had written, "My Nehu says: #NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event"

Neha Kakkar earlier shared a video of her first meeting with Rohanpreet’s parents.

“The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet,” Neha wrote, sharing the cute video on Instagram.

Rohanpreet wrote, “Aayeee, love you more NEHUUUU @nehakakkar.” In another comment, he wrote that he ‘got (the) whole world holding (his) hand’. “Aayeeeee tu tan meri zindagi he bangi re. i tan bht he zyada love you hogya (You became my whole life. I fell too much in love with you). i can’t explain in words what this day meant to me. i got whole world holding my Hand. love you till the infinity Ends. My Queen My Everything.”