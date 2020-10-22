Rohanpreet Singh shares cute video with soon-to-be wife Neha Kakkar

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 22nd October 2020,06:10


Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar are going to tie the knot on October 24th and the couple had a fun-filled roka ceremony recently which was attended by close ones only. Now, Neha and Rohanpreet shared a lovey-dovey video of them in which they can be seen cuddling each other.

In the video, the future married couple are dressed in a black casual outfit and singing and enacting on the tunes of their recently released song, Nehu Da Vyah. Rohanpreet captioned the clip, "Aapki Smile Duniya Mein Sabse Best Hai Nehu @nehakakkar #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt" while Neha too shared a similar video where she wrote, "Kehta Tu Hi Chahiye Mujhe @rohanpreetsingh #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet  #ReelItFeelIt".

Neha Kakkar shared video of their Roka ceremony, Rohan had written, "My Nehu says: #NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event"

Neha Kakkar earlier shared a video of her first meeting with Rohanpreet’s parents.

“The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet,” Neha wrote, sharing the cute video on Instagram.

Rohanpreet wrote, “Aayeee, love you more NEHUUUU @nehakakkar.” In another comment, he wrote that he ‘got (the) whole world holding (his) hand’. “Aayeeeee tu tan meri zindagi he bangi re. i tan bht he zyada love you hogya (You became my whole life. I fell too much in love with you). i can’t explain in words what this day meant to me. i got whole world holding my Hand. love you till the infinity Ends. My Queen My Everything.”


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media