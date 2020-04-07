‘Rock On’ actor Purab Kohli and his family test positive for Covid-19





VJ-turned-Bollywood actor Purab Kohli made a shocking revelation that he and his family have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus. The actor said that his wife Lucy Payton, and their two children, have symptoms of Covid-19 and they were all in a self-imposed quarantine for two weeks.

“Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID - 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness,” Kohli wrote in his post. He noted that his daughter Inaya was the first to contract symptoms, followed by his wife. His son Osian was the last member of the family to fall ill. “Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days,” the ‘Rock On!’ actor wrote.

Kohli added, “Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it.”

The actor signed off by saying, “Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self-imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible. Lots of love.”

Several people wished the actor and his family a speedy recovery in the comments section. “Take care. Thank you for sharing with us. Glad to know that you and family is on recovery mode,” one person wrote. “Praying for a speedy recovery of you and your family,” wrote another.