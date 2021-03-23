RJ Anmol shares pic of Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer, calls it ‘Godly’





Husband Raj Anmol is full of praise for his wifey Amrita Rao, who turned mother to their son Veer and heaved praises on all the mothers of the world. Today, he shared a picture of Amrita breastfeeding their son.

“Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day…its so Surreal, So Magical… almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty – All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face… to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way… I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet … Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say,” he wrote.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the know in 2016 and welcome their baby boy on November 1, 2020.

“Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” their spokesperson said in a statement after the baby’s birth.

On Thursday morning, Bollywood actress Amrita Rao shared the first picture of her baby son Veer with husband on RJ Anmol. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy in November last year. RJ Anmol captioned the adorable post,"Our world, our happiness. #Veer."

The post is filled with many loved comments.

In November, the couple shared a glimpse of their baby boy and wrote, "Hello world... meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings."