Ritu Nanda’s funeral: Abhishek Bachhan consoles niece Navya Naveli

Ritu Nanda, daughter of Raj Kapoor passed away at around 1 am. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rushed to Delhi to attend Ritu Nanda’s funeral. Shweta Nanda’s close friends Gauri Khan and Karan Johar also flew to Delhi to take part in the last journey of Ritu Nanda. She was 71 and battling cancer for the past seven years.

At around 1.30 pm, her last rites were performed at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi. Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda with Agastya Nanda was spotted at the funeral. Abhishek can be seen standing with Navya and Agastya and consoling Navya, who broke down at her grandmother’s funeral.

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor were also spotted at the funeral.

Ritu Nanda was the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade awards from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Ritu Nanda had entered the Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

