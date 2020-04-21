Rithvik Dhanjani shares cryptic note post split with girlfriend Asha Negi





Rithvik Dhanjani has shared a cryptic note post split with girlfriend Asha Negi. The actor took to his social media account to share his feelings.

He wrote on his Instagram stories on Monday, “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love.”

He shared another quote that read, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.”

According to the latest grapevine, television couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways after six years of dating.

A source close to Rithvik and Asha told TOI, "The couple, who were once head-over-heels in love with each other had been facing trouble in their relationship. Things are not going good between the two and they have decided to part ways. It's been more than a month and all their close friends are aware about it. Rithvik apparently was living with Asha Negi and he has moved out of the house. The couple took this step before Rithvik travelled to Spain."

A source says, “Earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other. Having said that, they have handled the situation maturely. Both of them haven’t told their friends, but they are aware of it. However, they don’t question them on their relationship status.”

Asha and Rithvik fell on the set of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and have been together for six years. The duo also participated in the popular celebrity dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye 6’ and won the trophy.