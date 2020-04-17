Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi splits after 6 years of dating





According to the latest grapevine, television couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways after six years of dating.

A source close to Rithvik and Asha told TOI, "The couple, who were once head-over-heels in love with each other had been facing trouble in their relationship. Things are not going good between the two and they have decided to part ways. It's been more than a month and all their close friends are aware about it. Rithvik apparently was living with Asha Negi and he has moved out of the house. The couple took this step before Rithvik travelled to Spain."

Asha and Rithvik fell on the set of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and have been together for six years. The duo also participated in the popular celebrity dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye 6’ and won the trophy.