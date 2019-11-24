Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan’s birthday: Aishwarya, Rani, Mira arrive with their kids





Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza hosted a birthday bash for their Riaan who turned five and it was attended by noted Bollywood personalities with their kids. We spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arriving with their daughter Aaradhya, Mira Rajput turned up with her two kids, Misha and Zain.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara was also spotted. Arpita Khan Sharma, who is pregnant with their second child arrived with son Aayush Sharma. Esha Deol was seen with daughter Radhya.

Nikhil Dwivedi was photographed with wife Gaurie and son Shivaan at Riaan's birhday party.

Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in web-series Booo Sabki Phategi, came along with his son Laksshya Kapoor. Rani Mukherji clicked with daughter Adira.

After years of courtship, Riteish and Genelia D’Souza got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child Riaan in 2014 and second son Rahyl in 2016.











