Riteish Deshmukh wishes baiko Genelia D'Souza on birthday





Genelia D’Souza turned 33 and her dearest husband Ritiesh Deshmukh wished his Baiko in the most adorable way.

Wishing his wife on her special day, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia (sic)."

Tied the knot with in 2012, the couple is a proud parents of two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday genie!! Lots and lots of love @geneliad”

Kichcha Sudeep also took to his Twitter handle and wished the actress. He wrote, “Wishing you all the happiness @geneliad ...Continue to spread smile like you always have where ever you go. Much luv always . Happy returns.”

Suniel Shetty, “Wishing my favourite @geneliad the happiest birthday... stay blessed”

Huma Qureshi wished Genelia, Happy Bday cute pyaari sherni @geneliad stay blessed

Ken Ghosh wrote, Happy birthday @geneliad lots of

Tanujj Garg, Happy Birthday to one of the loveliest souls in my life, @geneliad. God bless you now and always

Milap#Dear ?@geneliad? You have a smile that can light up the darkest night, a heart that is more priceless than Gold and a warmth that is equal to what the sun gives the earth. Happy birthday!! We are all lucky to have you in our lives! And ?@Riteishd? is the luckiest!