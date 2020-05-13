Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet: Ranbir drives Alia, Shweta, Navya, Karisma arrive





Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet saw many close ones of the Kapoor family. The prayer meet was held at Neetu Kapoor's home in Bandra yesterday evening. Ranbir Kapoor is seen driving his ladylove and actress Alia Bhatt. During quarantine, Ranbir is living with Alia.

Rishi Kapoor’s brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also spotted arriving in a separate car, he was escorted by an assistant. Randhir's daughter Karisma and wife Babita were also photographed entering the Kapoor’s residence.

Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain arrived with her sons Armaan and Aadar. Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra also accompanied them.

From the Bachchan family, Shweta Bachchan Nanda attended the prayer meet. She is joined by her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The mother-daughter duo was dressed in white tee and blue jeans.

After battling cancer for two years, Rishi Kapoor died of colon infection on April 30.