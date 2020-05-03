Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor looks gloomy

On Sunday, 03rd May 2020


Due to coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet could not be attended by close ones and his industry colleagues. It turned to be a close-knit affair. On Saturday, a prayer meet was held at Rishi Kapoor’s residence and a touching picture of Neetu and Ranbir is surfaced on net.

In the viral photos, Ranbir is seen sporting a saffron turban with tilak on his forehead. While Neetu Kapoor is sporting a white kurta with a dupatta.

Both sat next to Rishi Kapoor's photo frame decorated marigold flower garland and a diya lit in front of it. The mother-son duo looked sad.

Apart from the close family members, actor Abhishek Bachchan, actress Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji were present at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai.


