Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor looks gloomy





Due to coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet could not be attended by close ones and his industry colleagues. It turned to be a close-knit affair. On Saturday, a prayer meet was held at Rishi Kapoor’s residence and a touching picture of Neetu and Ranbir is surfaced on net.

In the viral photos, Ranbir is seen sporting a saffron turban with tilak on his forehead. While Neetu Kapoor is sporting a white kurta with a dupatta.

Both sat next to Rishi Kapoor's photo frame decorated marigold flower garland and a diya lit in front of it. The mother-son duo looked sad.

Apart from the close family members, actor Abhishek Bachchan, actress Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji were present at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai.