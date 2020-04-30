Rishi Kapoor’s Funeral: Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, Kareena break down





Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at 8:45 am today and his last rites were performed with handful of relatives and friends in attendance. Pictures of his last rites were being circulated on net.

Neetu Kapoor is seen in the pictures, totally shattered while Alia Bhatt is seen face timing Riddhima Kapoor, who could not fly to Mumbai due to coronavirus lockdown. However, Delhi police allowed her to travel to Mumbai by road. Riddhima and her family will travel 1400 km via road.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt is seen totally broken down. She is standing by Neetu’s side. Ranbir Kapoor looks totally devastated. Kareena and Saif were seen standing and Randhir Kapoor sitting in a chair

Armaan Jain and Adar Jain were also present. Abhishek Bachchan was also present at the last rites of Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor’s sister Reema Jain and her husband Manoj Jain was also present.







