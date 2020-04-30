Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima misses her father's funeral





Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Sahni has got permission to travel by road from Delhi to Mumbai for father’s funeral but she is most likely to miss his last rites as the funeral is scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm.

Riddhima Kapoor, 39, who stays in Delhi, had reportedly asked permission to the Union Home Ministry last night to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight but they told her that flying permission could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah. As an option, she can be given permission to travel to Mumbai in a group of five via road.

"She sought permission late at night. We had it within minutes," a senior police officer told NDTV. She expected to reach Mumbai after a 1,400 km-journey, which roughly takes 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor bade emotional goodbye to her father. Sharing a cute picture of her with her father, she wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you."