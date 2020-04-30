Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai





Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai with only handful of relatives and friends due to coronavirus restriction. His daughter Riddhima Sahni won’t be able to attend the funeral of her father as she is in Delhi and due to lockdown, she could not fly.

After Rishi Kapoor passed away in the morning, the Kapoor family has released a statement, Rishi's family said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," it further read.

He battled cancer in the US but finally he bade adieu to the materialistic world with a smiling face.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. During his last hour, Neetu and Rishi were constantly by his side.

The news of Rishi Kapoor’s death was first broke by Amitabh Bachchan. his tweet reads, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"