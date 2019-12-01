Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Dimple, Akshay-Twinkle spotted at Betty Kapadia’s funeral





Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia passed away on Saturday night at the age of 80.

Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Akshay and Twinkle were seen at the funeral trip of Betty Kapadia.

Betty Kapadia was unwell and was in the ICU since the last couple of days finally breathed her last on Saturday night. She was 80. Betty Kapadia was suffering from respiratory problem.

In October, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Kapadia ring in Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday in Shilim with friends. Twinkle posted pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account and wrote, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

Another picture shows them seating on a dining table for lunch.