Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of Covid-19: Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor express grief





Well known Chef Floyd Cardoz of Bombay Canteen passed away in the US due to Novel Coronavirus. He passed away in New Jersey at 59.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai shared the news of Cardoz's demise on Twitter. He wrote, "Tragic news. Floyd Cardoz the world renowned chef - with his own Restaurants in New York - Chez Floyd, then lately Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and restaurants in Bombay and Goa has succumbed to the Corona virus in New Jersey RIP."

Floyd Cardoz was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19, 2020 and was admitted into hospital in New York with a viral fever.

Last week, Cardoz took to his Instagram to share the news of his sickness. He posted a picture of himself in a hospital with the caption, "Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."

Our Bollywood celebrities from Rishi Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor mourned the demise of the Indian-born international chef.

Rishi Kapoor shared his condolences on Twitter. “RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant “Paowala” at Spring Street. NY. And several times at the “Bombay Canteen” (Phoenix Mills) and “O’Pedro”(BKC) all in Mumbai,” he wrote. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “RIP chef.”

Actor Rahul Bose tweeted: “Shocked to hear the passing away of @floydcardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York & Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP Floyd.”

Actor Tisca Chopra wrote: “So sad. RIP Floyd.” Sophie Choudry called Floyd’s demise a “huge loss to the culinary world”. Chef Kunal Kapur, who is also known for judging Masterchef India, mourned the demise of Floyd. “It is sad to share that chef floyd Cardozo. @floydcardoz is no more. He has been an inspiration to many and I was hoping to cook with him some day.Falling to #covid19 just goes to show that this threat is very real so everyone please take care of yourselves. RIP cheffie. #corona,” Kapur wrote.

Actor Athiya Shetty wrote, “This is just too sad. RIP. Strength to all his loved ones.” Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “This is really tragic. Just a month ago I’d re-created a recipe from his book Flavorwala. It was a meat stew and it was stunning. What a loss.”

Floyd was recently appeared on the second season of Netflix’s show Ugly Delicious, headed by chef Dave Chang. Chang wrote, “I don’t want to believe this. People may not realize it, but so much of the food you eat today was influenced by Floyd when he was the cdc at Lespinasse with the late chef Grey Kunz. The family tree that branched out of that hall of fame kitchen changed gastronomy in America for the better. But as great as a chef as Floyd was, he was a better person and amazing dad. I will miss you so much Floyd.”

