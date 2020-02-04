Rishi Kapoor is back to Mumbai, puts rumours to rest





After being treated in Delhi, veteran actor is back to Mumbai. He shared details about his health and put all rumours to rest.

Rishi wrote on Twitter, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

“I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor went to Delhi to attend Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony but suffered a relapse and he was immediately rushed to hospital. Upon hearing the news of the dad's health, Ranbir flew down to the capital with his ladylove Alia.

A report quoted a close family member as saying, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi."

The veteran actor, who recovered from cancer after a year-long treatment in the US, is said to be suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment. “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Rishi Kapoor told PTI on Sunday.