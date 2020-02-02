Rishi Kapoor hospitalized, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt flies to Delhi

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 02nd February 2020,06:02


Rishi Kapoor, who went to Delhi to attend Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony, suffered a relapse and he was immediately rushed to hospital. Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

A report quoted a close family member saying, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi."

The veteran actor, who recovered from cancer after a year-long treatment in the US, is said to be suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment. “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Kapoor told PTI.


