Rishi Kapoor hospitalized again, Neetu-Ranbir rushes to be by his side





Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is again admitted to hospital and this time in Mumbai. The actor was just out from Delhi hospital and now he is again admitted to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai last night.

Post Armaan Jain’s wedding reception, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor rushed Rishi to the hospital after his health worsened. The cause of his ill-health is yet to be determined.

Sources say that his immunity has become very low. After being treated in Delhi, the ‘102 Not Out’ actor was back to Mumbai only a day ago. The 67-year-old actor shared details about his health and put all rumours to rest.

Rishi wrote on Twitter, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

“I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor went to Delhi to attend Armaan Jain’s wedding but suffered a relapse and he was immediately rushed to hospital. Upon hearing the news of dad's health, Ranbir flew down to the capital with his ladylove Alia.

A report quoted a close family member as saying, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi."

The veteran actor defeated cancer after a year-long treatment in the US. In the capital, he suffered from an infection and underwent treatment. “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Rishi Kapoor told PTI on Sunday.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!