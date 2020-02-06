Rishi Kapoor down with viral fever, Ranbir Kapoor visits him in hospital





Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai for viral fewer. On Tuesday night, the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital after his condition worsened. Son and actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside the hospital. He visited his father wearing a mask.

The Kapoor family insider said, "He has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about".

Rishi Kapoor went to Delhi to attend Armaan Jain’s wedding but suffered a relapse and he had to be hospitalized in Delhi. Upon hearing the news of dad's health, Ranbir flew down to the capital with his ladylove Alia.

When Rishi returned home, he wrote, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

Earlier, while in Delhi, Rishi had said, “I have had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess.” Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi to visit Rishi. In videos shared online by a fan club, the couple was seen wearing masks as they accompanied Neetu Kapoor to the hospital.

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery!