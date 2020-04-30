Rishi Kapoor dies of cancer: Alia Bhatt arrives at the hospital





At 8:45 am, charismatic Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai hospital and at this time of grief Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at the hospital to be by the side of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia’s car is seen entering the hospital premises.

Alia is personally and professionally very close to the Kapoor family. She worked with Rishi Kapoor in Shakun Batra’s ‘Kapoor And Sons’ and personally also she is close to Rishi and Neetu as she is dating their son Ranbir Kapoor.

When the ‘102 Not Out’ actor was undergoing treatment for blood cancer in the US, Alia Bhatt visited him several times. When Rishi came to India after treatment, Alia hosted a private party.

Alia shares a great bond with Neetu, Rishi and Riddhima. She often meet them over dinner and lunch with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was eager to see his son getting married and Ranbir and Alia are supposed to get married in December soon after the release of ‘Brahmastra’.