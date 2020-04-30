Rishi Kapoor dies: Kareena-Saif, Abhishek, Armaan Jain arrive at the hopsital





Kareena Kapoor Khan with her actor with husband arrive at the hospital to pay last respect to Rishi Kapoor. Armaan Jain and Abhishek Bachchan were also spotted outside the hospital. They all were seen wearing a mask.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt was spotted arriving at the hospital. The ‘Raazi’ actor broke down at the hospital.

His cremation will take place in Marine Line’s Chandanwadi crematorium.Mumbai Police has requested Rishi Kapoor’s family to not take his mortal remains home on looking at the current situation of lockdown due to coronavirus scare.

Daughter Riddhima, who is in Delhi posted an emotional post for dearest papa. Sharing a cute picture she wrote alongside, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever”