Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai hospital
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai. He was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after his health deteriorated. He battled cancer for two years and underwent treatment in the US. He left for the heavenly abode at around 8:45 am.
Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Twitter.
The tweet by Amitabh read, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”
T 3517 - He's GONE ..
! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..
I am destroyed !
After his health worsened, he was rushed to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor was by his side constantly. The actor's hospitalisation was confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. "It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning," said Randhir Kapoor.
May his soul rest in peace! Our deepest condolence.