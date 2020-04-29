Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai hospital





Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai. He was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after his health deteriorated. He battled cancer for two years and underwent treatment in the US. He left for the heavenly abode at around 8:45 am.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Twitter.

The tweet by Amitabh read, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed !