Rishi Kapoor dies: Alia Bhatt breaks down, seeks blessings with Ranbir





After two-year battle with cancer, finally Rishi Kapoor bade goodbye to the materialistic world with a smiling face this morning. No sooner the news reached Alia Bhatt, she rushed to the hospital.

On reaching hospital, she broke down and was uncontrollable. She seeks his blessings along with Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Raazi’ actor got extremely emotional.

On behalf of Rishi Kapoor’s family, Alia Bhatt shared the statement issued by Rishi Kapoor's family on her Instagram stories

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."