‘Rise and shine’, Malaika Arora goes wet and sultry





Taking to the captions of the post that garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours of being posted, the 47-year-old wrote, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely n healthy day" with smiling sun and shining star emoticons.

Malaika and Arjun rang in New Year together in Goa. The ‘Chaiiya Chaiiya’ actress starts New Year and New Day with her beau. She shared a lovey-dovey image with Arjun and captioned it, "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021."

In 2019, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on Instagram. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that", the actor said in an interview.