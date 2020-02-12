#RIP Wendell Rodricks: Bollywood celebrities mourn the designer's death





Celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa on Wednesday, at the age of 59 at his Goa residence. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their tribute.

“So shocked to hear this? What? How?” wrote actor Neha Dhupia on Twitter.

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and wrote, “NO. @Wendellrodricks. Trying to call you. Pick up.” Actor Poonam Dhillon wrote, “Very sad to learn about passing of designer @Wendellrodricks. He was not only a talented designer but always generously contributed to good causes whenever opportunity came. I personally know that as he contributed garments to @maddadthehelpinghand Condolences to family & friends.”

Actor Pooja Bedi shared a picture of herself with Wendell, and wrote, “To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa. It’s way too soon to say goodbye.... cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U.”

Model and actor Rachel White wrote, “Unbelievable ! To the man who showed us how less is more ! You were class apart in everything you did. Rest In Peace @Wendellrodricks.”

Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, wrote, “Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Filmmaker Onir# Filmmaker Onir, himself a champion of gay rights, wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa.”

Madhur Bhandarkar# Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks,

My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIP

Shaina NC# Losing one of the finest designers and human beings of our industry @Wendellrodricks is extremely painful. #rip#wendell. Your legacy will be remembered by all Of #Goa and the entire fashion fraternity..from our entire family god bless. @ANI@timesofindia@FeminaIndia@VOGUEIndia

Shruti Seth# What!!!! OMG!!!! This is just shocking and so so sad

RIP @Wendellrodrickshttps://twitter.com/ndtv/status/1227599817305493504 …

Nimrat Kaur# Greatly admired and was in awe of his work even before I understood anything about style and garment design. May he rest in peace. Condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. The fashion world lost a cornerstone today...#RIPWendellRodrickshttps://twitter.com/ndtv/status/1227599817305493504 …

Soni Razdan# Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can’t believe it. #WendellRodricks

Writer Shobhaa De took to Instagram and wrote, “The baton was graciously passed on. The label will live on... Farewell, Wendell...always true to your heart.”

Designer Ashley Rebello wrote in his Instagram post, “One of the nicest people I knew , his zest for life , and love for food and life , was overwhelming , it’s not sunk in , that he is no more , this is one of the lovely memories I had with him on his boat and house in goa the last time I met him , u will always be missed rest in peace.”

Goa state minister Vishwajit Rane wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones."