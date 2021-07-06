'RIP my Raji', Mandira Bedi remembers Raj Kaushal





Mandira Bedi shared a throwback picture with late husband Raj Kaushal and captioned it, "RIP my Raji." The picture is from their heydays. Raj happily pointing to the camera while Mandira poses in shorts and top and smiling.

Actor Suresh Menon commented on the post, "God give you immense strength to bear this great loss, our prayers with you and your lovely family."

Vir Das wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss Mandira. Shivani and I are praying for you and your family. Love and strength to you."

On June 30th, Raj Kaushal breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He was 49. On Saturday, a prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence on Saturday which was attended by close buddies from the industry including Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy and others.

Raj left behind his wife Mandira, son Veer and daughter Tara.