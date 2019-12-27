#RIP Kushal Punjabi: Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey express grief





Television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide by hanging at his Mumbai residence and his demise has spread an envelope of sorrow over showbiz. Many Bollywood and television celebrities expressed their shock and grief over the untimely demise of the actor.

Akshay Kumar expressed sorrow and wrote, “Kushal worked with me in one film (Andaaz- 2003). Everybody has their own things. Some are lucky to understand, but unfortunately some don’t. Always remember that your family matters. Be brave enough to face the problem as it's a beautiful life. Your mother and father gave you this beautiful life. Just work on it but deal with your depression too.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey who knew Kushal since childhood took to Twitter to express his sorrow. “I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP,” he tweeted.

Kushal’s ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu said, “It is just tragic and shocking to hear that he committed suicide because he came across as a very happy and enthusiastic person, from what I saw on my friends’ social media updates. I feel for his son and family. I hope they stay strong in this tough time.”

Actor Ridhi Dogra penned a heartfelt note, she wrote, “I did not know him personally, met him just once on a shoot few years ago. But I do know and understand how hard sometimes life can get. I urge everyone here to deliberately practise being sensitive. Look into the eyes of people in front of you. Be available when someone is trying to get your attention, trying to talk or speak to you randomly. In this isolated world of technology we must make conscious efforts for each other and to those who say ‘I don’t understand why someone can be so weak to commit suicide.’ Please don’t say that. May you rest in peace Kushal Punjabi.”

Payal Rohatgi also expressed her shock on learning of Kushal’s death. She tweeted, “I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this.”

Delnaaz Irani also condoled his death, “In absolute shock and disbelief that #KushalPunjabi has passed away! Can’t even begin to imagine what he must be going through! I pray for you to be in a better place, rest in peace my friend!”

Naved Jafri tweeted, “This is really shocking, he was a gentleman and I have always seen him smiling. No way for a young healthy man to go like this. Deepest condolences to the family, May the almighty give them strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Punjabi’s close friend and actor Karanvir Bohra, was the first to break the news on social media. “Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one.... But what was I to know,” Bohra wrote on Instagram.

“He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note...” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said. The note said all his property should be divided between his parents, son and sisters. On the basis of primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the Bandra police station, officials said.