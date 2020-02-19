Rima Jain accepts Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria’s relationship





Rima Jain’s son Aadar Jain is going strong with Tara Sutaria and the latter was seen in every wedding functions of Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra. It strongly suggested that Rima and the entire Kapoor clan has accepted Tara and Aadar’s relationship.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aadar's mother Rima Jain has hinted that the family has accepted Tara.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "We love anybody our son loves." When asked about their wedding plans, Rima told the daily, "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

The lovebirds also rang in New Year together in a foreign land. Their dating rumour sparked off when the ‘Student of the year 2’ actress and Aadar together attended megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash last year. They posed for the paparazzi together and looked as if they are dating strongly.

When Tara was asked if she is dating Reema Jain’s son, Tara told Mumbai Mirror, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Tara also confirmed that she will continue to be spotted with him despite the rumours as they bonded very well. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

In the past, Tara has been linked with Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about her bond with Sidharth, she said, “Such rumours, and not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they’re not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt. I got to know Sid because of Marjaavaan. Before that we had only met at parties. We realised that we were neighbours and had so much in common as we are both ex-Students and come from non-filmi families.”

On the professional front, Tara will be next seen opposite Ahaan Shetty in his Bollywood debut which will be a remake of RX 100.