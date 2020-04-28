Ridhi Dogra opens up on divorce from husband Raqesh Bapat





A year ago, television actress Ridhi Dogra announced separation from her actor husband Raqesh Bapat. After seven years of marriage, the couple called off their marriage. The statement read as, "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us."

Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Ridhi opened up about her divorce and revealed that they maintains cordial relationship. She stated, "I think it is very simple. I think everyone has their differences. But you know life is very long and when you get a perspective, which we all have, but we miss it when we go about our daily lives. This day, this moment is a speck in this very very big life. When you get that perspective, you can let go and move on and cherish the goodness."

Ridhi also shared, "If I degrade or take away the grace and dignity from the relationship, then I am saying that the seven years we spent together were rubbish which is not true. I have grown up as a person, there is a lot that I am grateful for towards Raqesh and it is always going to be like that. We tell each other’s family that we will always be family."

On the work front, Ridhi recently made her comeback with the web series, ‘Asur’.