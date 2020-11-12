Riddimma Kapoor flies back to Delhi 6 months post Rishi Kapoor’s death





After staying six months with mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhimaa Kapoor Sahni headed back to Delhi. she stayed with Neetu Kapoor for six months post her father Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Due to coronavirus lockdown, she could not attend the last rites of her father but after the restriction lifted off, she travelled all the way from Delhi to Bombay by road.

For the past six months, Riddhima and her daughter Samaira stayed with Neetu. As Riddhima is heading back to her home, she shared picture of the empty Mumbai airport. She also shared picture with her mom with red-heart emoji.

Lately, the Kapoor family had a get-together during Karwa Chauth and enjoyed family dinner. Neetu shared family picture with the caption, “Karva Chauth with family. miss you Kapoor sahab.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April due to cancer.









