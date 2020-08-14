Riddhima, Soha, Rhea congratulate Kareena on second pregnancy





Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant again and no sooner Saif and Kareena shared the good news on social media, congratulatory messages are pouring in.

"Congratulations Bebo and Saif." Responding to Riddhima's wish, Kareena wrote: "Thank you sista," adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor wrote in her Instagram story: "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor. My lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby Khan No 2?" She added the hahstags #Rulebreakers and #Foreverheroine. Kareena replied in these words: "Can't wait."

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of brother Saif on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The Quadfather. Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever."

Soha Ali Khan’s hubby, Kunal Kemmu expressed his happiness and how Taimur and Inaaya will have a new member in their gang. Kunal said, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang.”

Randhir Kapoor also expressed his joy, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Do bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company." Now, in a conversation with ET Times, the elated grandfather expressed his happiness and said, "I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it's a healthy, happy child."

Announcing the good news, Saifeena wrote, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support”.