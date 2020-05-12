Riddhima shares papa Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet pics





Riddhima Kapoor shares father Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet pictures and it is very touching. She shared two pictures, the first picture showed her standing behind Rishi Kapoor framed photo decorated with garlands and flowers. She captioned the image, "Love you always, Papa."

In another photo, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor, can be seen sitting next to each other with folding hands. She remembered her father with these following words, "Your legacy will live on forever. We love you."

Due to coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not reach Mumbai at her father’s funeral. She took permission to travel by road from Delhi to Mumbai and reached before father’s prayer meet.

On the day of Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima bade good-bye to her father in the following words, "Papa, I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again, papa. I love you - your Mushk forever."

After battling cancer for two years, Rishi Kapoor died of colon infection on April 30.