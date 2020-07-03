Riddhima Sahni’s husband Bharat donates plasma for Covid patients





Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law and Riddhima Sahni’s husband Bharat Sahni donated plasma for critically ill Covid patients.

Riddhima is very proud of her husband for saving someone’s life. "So proud of you for donating your plasma and saving someone's life today. Well done," she wrote.

Picture of Bharat donating plasma in hospital lying on a chair is doing the round on net.

Neetu Kapoor also showered praise on her son-in-law for donating plasma. She took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "So proud of my son-in-law @brat.man for donating his plasma to critically ill Covid patients. I sincerely hope this inspires a lot of other people to come forward and do the same."

It is found that plasma therapy has been very effective for the critically ill Covid patients.



