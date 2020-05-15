Riddhima Sahni shares love-soaked picture of Rishi-Neetu





Post the demise of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been often sharing picture of her late father. She again took to her social media handle to share a lovey-dovey image of father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor.

The monochrome throwback picture is too cute to handle and it showed the charming couple flashing million-dollar smile. She captioned the image, ‘Love’.

The next picture shared by Riddhima is a single image of Neetu, she captioned it, ‘Such a beauty’ with heart emoji.

The third picture shared by Riddhima is a family picture including her parents, daughter Samaira and brother Ranbir Kapoor and captioned it as 'We Are Family'.

On the day of Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima bade good-bye to her father in the following words, "Papa, I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again, papa. I love you - your Mushk forever."

After battling cancer for two years, Rishi Kapoor died of colon infection on April 30.

She shared two pictures, the first picture showed her standing behind Rishi Kapoor framed photo decorated with garlands and flowers. She captioned the image, "Love you always, Papa."

In another photo, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor, can be seen sitting next to each other with folding hands. She remembered her father with these following words, "Your legacy will live on forever. We love you."

Due to coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not reach Mumbai at her father’s funeral.