Riddhima Sahni refutes rumour of Neetu, Ranbir tested positive for coronavirus





Sharing the screenshot of the tweet which claimed that Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni totally slammed the fake news.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to her Instagram page and wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit. We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.”

The fake tweet claimed that after Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda attended the birthday party of Neetu Kapoor hosted by Riddhima, he came in touch with his Big B and hence the Bachchan parivaar contracted the virus

Riddhima highly slammed the fake tweet and confirmed that Neetu and Ranbir are all well.

Photo journalist Viral Bhayani commented on Riddhima's post that his name was also involved in the hoax. "I even got a screenshot which shows he called me. I dont know him, this must be investigated." Another fan commented, "“Take legal action against them this will teach them.”

The fake tweet was shared after Amitabh Bachchan declared that he was tested positive for coronavirus.