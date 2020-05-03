Riddhima reaches Mumbai to be with mom Neetu, brother Ranbir





On Saturday night, after covering 1400 km, finally Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She was accompanied by her daughter Samara.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not attend the funeral of her father Rishi Kapoor. After her father’s demise, she got the permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai via road.

After the demise of her father, Riddhima penned a heartfelt note. Sharing a picture of her with her father, Riddhima wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.”

Riddhima Kapoor’s husband Bharath Sahni, too, remembered his father-in-law by sharing a heartwarming post. He wrote, “Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.”