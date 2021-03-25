Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor attend Rishi Kapoor's 11-month prayer meet
It’s been 11 months, Rishi Kapoor passed away and a prayer
meeting was held. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned a picture,
"Always watching over us ! We miss you”.
In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima dressed in white are seen performing some rituals in the pooja with Rishi Kapoor’s picture in the background. Riddhima Kapoor also remembered her father in a heartfelt post that read, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts”.
On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor left the world after a long battle with leukemia.Talking about the influence his late father had on his life, the ‘Barfi’ actor said, "I think the person I am is because of the strong value system that he imbibed in my sister and me. He was an extremely passionate man, a family man. Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him... Everything has gone so fast. I don't know if I have really formed words yet about what impact he has had on me, professionally and personally, but I do know that it's the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far."
