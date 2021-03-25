Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor attend Rishi Kapoor's 11-month prayer meet





It’s been 11 months, Rishi Kapoor passed away and a prayer meeting was held. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned a picture, "Always watching over us ! We miss you”.



In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima dressed in white are seen performing some rituals in the pooja with Rishi Kapoor’s picture in the background. Riddhima Kapoor also remembered her father in a heartfelt post that read, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts”.

On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor left the world after a long battle with leukemia.