Riddhima misses dad Rishi Kapoor on Diwali, shares pic





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni missed her father and late actor Rishi Kapoor on Diwali. Sharing a throwback picture featuring herself, mom Neetu Kapoor and father Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima wrote, “#lastyearmemories #diwali2019 Miss you Papa.”

After staying six months with mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima left for Delhi with her daughter Samaira.

While heading back to her home, she shared picture of the empty Mumbai airport. She also shared picture with her mom with red-heart emoji.

Lately, the Kapoor family had a get-together during Karwa Chauth and enjoyed family dinner. Neetu shared family picture with the caption, “Karva Chauth with family. miss you Kapoor sahab.”

Meanwhile, recently Neetu Kapoor resumed work and flew off to the shooting location. The veteran actor shared a picture with the entire cast and wrote alongside, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April due to cancer.



